Brokerages Expect Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Will Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) will announce $0.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.53. Restaurant Brands International posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on QSR shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.59.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Jacqueline Friesner sold 46,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $3,118,218.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,070 shares in the company, valued at $10,510,644.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 25,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $1,808,168.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,812,614.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 387,546 shares of company stock worth $26,525,760. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,511,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,395,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $804,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,724 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,539,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,850,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $185,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 246.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 636,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,360,000 after purchasing an additional 452,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $66.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.91. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $51.12 and a 52-week high of $71.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.43%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

