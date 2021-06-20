Brokerages Expect Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $665.59 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) will post sales of $665.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Stericycle’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $671.80 million and the lowest is $654.00 million. Stericycle reported sales of $598.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full year sales of $2.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stericycle.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.17 million.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of Stericycle stock opened at $70.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -539.80, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.64. Stericycle has a 1 year low of $52.14 and a 1 year high of $79.97.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in Stericycle by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stericycle by 414.0% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

