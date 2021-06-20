Brokerages Expect Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) to Announce $0.62 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) to report earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Teekay LNG Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. Teekay LNG Partners reported earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will report full year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Teekay LNG Partners.

Get Teekay LNG Partners alerts:

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TGP shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Teekay LNG Partners from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvey Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 5.9% during the first quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 1.0% in the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 293,295 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 943.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. 20.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teekay LNG Partners stock opened at $14.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.22. Teekay LNG Partners has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $16.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. This is a boost from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.94%.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in two segments, LNG and LPG. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teekay LNG Partners (TGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.