BTIG Research Reiterates “Hold” Rating for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at BTIG Research in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Shares of NYSE:PMT opened at $20.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $14.79 and a 12 month high of $21.11.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 35.75% and a net margin of 60.51%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 7,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $152,949.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $28,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,551.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,729,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,856,000 after buying an additional 892,002 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 503,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,872,000 after buying an additional 82,737 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 622,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,951,000 after buying an additional 150,431 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 37,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

