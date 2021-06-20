BTU Protocol Trading Down 20.5% Over Last Week (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One BTU Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00001242 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BTU Protocol has traded down 20.5% against the dollar. BTU Protocol has a total market capitalization of $39.75 million and $5,643.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00060705 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003920 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00024476 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $271.21 or 0.00766856 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00044958 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00084048 BTC.

BTU Protocol Coin Profile

BTU Protocol (CRYPTO:BTU) is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,514,336 coins. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com . The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

BTU Protocol Coin Trading

