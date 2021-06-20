BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,049 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,099 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.11% of BWX Technologies worth $6,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in BWX Technologies by 39.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in BWX Technologies by 808.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BWX Technologies by 4,116.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the period. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $59.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.76. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.60 and a twelve month high of $68.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 49.26% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.72%.

Separately, Maxim Group lifted their target price on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total value of $63,190.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,594.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $320,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,727 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,817.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,600 shares of company stock worth $618,177. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

