Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 208.14 ($2.72).

CNE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target (down previously from GBX 210 ($2.74)) on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Get Cairn Energy alerts:

In related news, insider James Smith acquired 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.26) per share, with a total value of £1,795.74 ($2,346.15).

LON:CNE opened at GBX 158.80 ($2.07) on Friday. Cairn Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 128.90 ($1.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 283.64 ($3.71). The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 488.72. The firm has a market cap of £792.84 million and a P/E ratio of -2.81.

Cairn Energy Company Profile

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Cairn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cairn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.