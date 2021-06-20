CaixaPay Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $26.00 (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded up 3,850.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 20th. One CaixaPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on exchanges. CaixaPay has a market cap of $7.89 million and approximately $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded 3,826.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00057619 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.91 or 0.00137325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.59 or 0.00176555 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $302.03 or 0.00865793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,868.25 or 0.99953495 BTC.

About CaixaPay

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay . The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

CaixaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CaixaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CaixaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

