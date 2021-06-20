California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.33.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CWT shares. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down previously from $57.00) on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Sunday, February 28th.

Shares of CWT stock opened at $56.06 on Friday. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $61.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $147.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.70%.

In other news, VP David B. Healey sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $28,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerald A. Simon sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $50,155.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,195.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,315 shares of company stock worth $193,116 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $430,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,068,000 after buying an additional 19,014 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 19,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,035,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

