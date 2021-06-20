Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $45.78 Million

Brokerages expect that Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) will post $45.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cantaloupe’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $44.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $47.53 million. Cantaloupe posted sales of $32.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Cantaloupe will report full-year sales of $163.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $162.60 million to $165.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $189.51 million, with estimates ranging from $186.60 million to $191.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cantaloupe.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $42.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.07 million. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 15.12%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Cantaloupe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter worth $157,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTLP opened at $12.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.86. Cantaloupe has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $12.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.42 and a beta of 2.16.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a software and payments company, provides end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company is transforming the unattended retail community by offering integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. The company's enterprise-wide platform is designed to enhance consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, digital advertising, and customer loyalty programs, as well as providing retailers with control and visibility over operations and inventory.

