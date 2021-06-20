Carry Price Reaches $0.0064 on Major Exchanges (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Carry has a market capitalization of $53.69 million and $937,525.00 worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Carry has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Carry coin can now be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Carry alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00039843 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00050917 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000141 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000167 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Carry

Carry (CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,327,873,656 coins. Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Carry Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Carry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.