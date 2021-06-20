Cartesi (CTSI) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $22.39 Million

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. During the last week, Cartesi has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. Cartesi has a total market cap of $188.10 million and approximately $22.39 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cartesi coin can now be bought for $0.51 or 0.00001436 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002810 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00058113 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.70 or 0.00133878 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.00 or 0.00176838 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000206 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,640.69 or 1.00033828 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.97 or 0.00861584 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Cartesi’s launch date was April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,666,873 coins. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cartesi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cartesi using one of the exchanges listed above.

