Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.83.

CSPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Casper Sleep from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Casper Sleep from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Casper Sleep from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

In other news, Director Neil Parikh sold 5,804 shares of Casper Sleep stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $69,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,085,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,028,088. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Casper Sleep by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,629,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,018 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Casper Sleep by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 15,439 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Casper Sleep by 231.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 45,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Casper Sleep by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CSPR opened at $8.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.89. The firm has a market cap of $367.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.23. Casper Sleep has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $12.00.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $127.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.46 million. Casper Sleep had a negative return on equity of 242.35% and a negative net margin of 14.91%. Casper Sleep’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Casper Sleep will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

