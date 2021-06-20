Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.83.
CSPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Casper Sleep from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Casper Sleep from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Casper Sleep from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.
In other news, Director Neil Parikh sold 5,804 shares of Casper Sleep stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $69,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,085,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,028,088. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE CSPR opened at $8.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.89. The firm has a market cap of $367.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.23. Casper Sleep has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $12.00.
Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $127.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.46 million. Casper Sleep had a negative return on equity of 242.35% and a negative net margin of 14.91%. Casper Sleep’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Casper Sleep will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Casper Sleep
Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.
