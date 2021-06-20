Celo Price Reaches $2.25 (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Celo has a market cap of $553.29 million and $18.17 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Celo has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Celo coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.25 or 0.00006439 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002863 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00057962 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.92 or 0.00137043 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.87 or 0.00176948 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.18 or 0.00878507 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,837.25 or 0.99630808 BTC.

About Celo

Celo launched on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,729,966 coins. The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . The official website for Celo is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars.

