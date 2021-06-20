Centaur Achieves Market Cap of $4.41 Million (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One Centaur coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Centaur has a total market capitalization of $4.41 million and $953,899.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Centaur has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00059924 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003854 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00023987 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.43 or 0.00754185 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00044142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00083439 BTC.

About Centaur

Centaur (CRYPTO:CNTR) is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,432,208,333 coins. Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Centaur Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

