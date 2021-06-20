Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$10.40.

CG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$8.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.25 to C$11.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of Centerra Gold stock opened at C$9.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of C$8.21 and a 1 year high of C$19.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.31. The company has a market cap of C$2.84 billion and a PE ratio of 4.23.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$508.90 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.41%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

