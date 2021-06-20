Centogene’s (CNTG) Buy Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at BTIG Research in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $23.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 133.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Centogene in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Centogene from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centogene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTG opened at $9.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $195.83 million, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of -2.15. Centogene has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $27.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.33.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. Centogene had a negative net margin of 15.78% and a negative return on equity of 38.38%. As a group, research analysts predict that Centogene will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Centogene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Centogene by 258.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 15,758 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Centogene by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 428,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after buying an additional 6,403 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centogene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Centogene by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. 12.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

