CertiK (CTK) Trading Down 5.7% Over Last Week

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 20th. In the last seven days, CertiK has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. CertiK has a market capitalization of $52.32 million and approximately $3.25 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CertiK coin can now be purchased for $1.15 or 0.00003251 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CertiK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002816 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00057767 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.81 or 0.00131777 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.99 or 0.00177322 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000211 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,452.21 or 0.99799034 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.22 or 0.00836671 BTC.

About CertiK

CertiK’s launch date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 102,731,944 coins and its circulating supply is 45,304,665 coins. CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org . The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

CertiK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CertiK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CertiK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CertiK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.