Cervus Equipment Co. (OTCMKTS:CSQPF) Short Interest Update

Cervus Equipment Co. (OTCMKTS:CSQPF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the May 13th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CSQPF shares. TD Securities raised their target price on Cervus Equipment from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on Cervus Equipment from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Cervus Equipment from $16.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

OTCMKTS:CSQPF opened at $13.23 on Friday. Cervus Equipment has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.66.

About Cervus Equipment

Cervus Equipment Corporation, an equipment dealer, provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

