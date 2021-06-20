Cervus Equipment Co. (OTCMKTS:CSQPF) Short Interest Update

Cervus Equipment Co. (OTCMKTS:CSQPF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the May 13th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CSQPF shares. TD Securities raised their target price on Cervus Equipment from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on Cervus Equipment from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Cervus Equipment from $16.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

OTCMKTS:CSQPF opened at $13.23 on Friday. Cervus Equipment has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.66.

Cervus Equipment Corporation, an equipment dealer, provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

