Chain Guardians Hits Market Capitalization of $3.61 Million (CGG)

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Chain Guardians has a total market cap of $3.61 million and approximately $190,131.00 worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chain Guardians coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000682 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Chain Guardians has traded 28.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00059924 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003854 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00023987 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.43 or 0.00754185 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00044142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00083439 BTC.

Chain Guardians Coin Profile

Chain Guardians (CGG) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,094,562 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

Chain Guardians Coin Trading

