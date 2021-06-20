ChainX Market Cap Hits $55.03 Million (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 20th. In the last week, ChainX has traded down 23.3% against the US dollar. One ChainX coin can currently be purchased for about $5.19 or 0.00014489 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ChainX has a total market cap of $55.03 million and approximately $732,176.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00058532 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.94 or 0.00133929 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.28 or 0.00176773 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000213 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.55 or 0.00867539 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,860.58 or 1.00177594 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ChainX Coin Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 10,609,675 coins. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . The official website for ChainX is chainx.org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

