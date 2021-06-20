Chandler Asset Management Inc. Buys 84,635 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Chandler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 566,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,635 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 13.6% of Chandler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Chandler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $48,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BND. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 33,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 25,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

BND stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.92. The company had a trading volume of 5,843,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,805,200. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.27. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $89.59.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

