Chandler Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,280 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Chandler Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,280 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 17.5% of Chandler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Chandler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $61,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 49,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,832,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,703 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 114,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 340,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,369,000 after buying an additional 30,359 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $5.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $416.77. 7,290,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,383,625. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $300.11 and a 1-year high of $425.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $418.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.