Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,083,577 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 481,622 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.22% of Cheniere Energy Partners worth $45,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 676.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 932 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,467 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 14,578 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. 46.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Gso Holdings I. Llc sold 2,370,632 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several analysts have recently commented on CQP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $43.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.06. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $31.51 and a fifty-two week high of $45.11.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 186.39% and a net margin of 17.08%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 108.64%.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

