Chiliz Hits Market Capitalization of $1.69 Billion (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Chiliz has a total market capitalization of $1.69 billion and $369.42 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Chiliz has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Chiliz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000806 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Chiliz alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00061626 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003946 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00024541 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $275.28 or 0.00771676 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00044580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00084196 BTC.

About Chiliz

Chiliz is a coin. Its launch date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,893,953,862 coins. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz . Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com . Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Chiliz

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chiliz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chiliz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.