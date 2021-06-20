Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) by 1,980.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,420,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,304,223 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.31% of Chunghwa Telecom worth $94,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHT. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $364,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,040,000.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

Shares of CHT stock opened at $40.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $36.13 and a twelve month high of $41.80.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 8.82%.

Chunghwa Telecom Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments. The company offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT) services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.