Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $218.50.

CHDN has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $191.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -330.55 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.59. Churchill Downs has a fifty-two week low of $121.56 and a fifty-two week high of $258.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $324.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.95 million. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 21.83%. Churchill Downs’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.77, for a total value of $614,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total transaction of $90,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,978,521.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,302,308 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,985,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,852,000 after purchasing an additional 35,764 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,773,000 after acquiring an additional 36,983 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.0% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 604,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,445,000 after acquiring an additional 23,150 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,024,000 after acquiring an additional 7,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,729,000. 72.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.