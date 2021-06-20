Citigroup Inc. Has $34.03 Million Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,117 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.27% of Snap-on worth $34,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the first quarter valued at $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the first quarter valued at $30,000. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Richard K. Strege sold 3,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total transaction of $729,273.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total value of $871,720.08. Insiders sold 70,632 shares of company stock worth $16,943,066 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $212.58 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $128.10 and a fifty-two week high of $259.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $243.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 18.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 42.30%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SNA shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Snap-on from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.83.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

