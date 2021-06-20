Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,097 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Essex Property Trust worth $42,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $485,997,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,220,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $764,538,000 after purchasing an additional 721,110 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 662.7% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 757,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,048,000 after purchasing an additional 658,595 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,715,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 44.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,493,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,079,000 after purchasing an additional 457,610 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ESS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.00.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $795,548.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $301.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.30 and a 52-week high of $316.63. The company has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 46.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $295.02.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 28.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.21%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

