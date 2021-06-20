Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.64 Billion

Analysts expect Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to report $1.64 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.63 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.64 billion. Citizens Financial Group posted sales of $1.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full-year sales of $6.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.58 billion to $6.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.68 billion to $7.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Citizens Financial Group.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CFG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $3,679,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,987,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 175,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 886,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,128,000 after acquiring an additional 188,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 51,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 28,466 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $44.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $22.53 and a 52-week high of $51.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citizens Financial Group (CFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.