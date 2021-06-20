Clever DeFi (CLVA) Price Up 28.6% Over Last Week

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded down 20.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 20th. One Clever DeFi coin can now be purchased for $1.61 or 0.00004755 BTC on major exchanges. Clever DeFi has a market cap of $1.28 million and $12,308.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Clever DeFi has traded 28.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00056153 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00128968 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.60 or 0.00172695 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000210 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,099.15 or 1.00482534 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Clever DeFi Coin Profile

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 799,542 coins and its circulating supply is 793,721 coins. The Reddit community for Clever DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/CLVA . Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi

Buying and Selling Clever DeFi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clever DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clever DeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Clever DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

