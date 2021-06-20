CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Brokerages expect CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) to post $0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. CMS Energy reported earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow CMS Energy.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMS shares. Vertical Research downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 28.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 32,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 47.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMS stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,118,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,752. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.18. CMS Energy has a twelve month low of $53.19 and a twelve month high of $67.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.17%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

