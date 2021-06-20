Cocos-BCX (COCOS) Trading 1.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Cocos-BCX (CURRENCY:COCOS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Over the last seven days, Cocos-BCX has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One Cocos-BCX coin can currently be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00001702 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cocos-BCX has a market capitalization of $25.48 million and $4.05 million worth of Cocos-BCX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00061691 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003939 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00024528 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.11 or 0.00772165 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00044353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00084217 BTC.

Cocos-BCX Coin Profile

Cocos-BCX (CRYPTO:COCOS) is a coin. It launched on August 14th, 2019. Cocos-BCX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,015,868 coins. The Reddit community for Cocos-BCX is https://reddit.com/r/cocosbcx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cocos-BCX’s official website is www.cocosbcx.io . Cocos-BCX’s official Twitter account is @CocosBCX . Cocos-BCX’s official message board is medium.com/cocosbcx

According to CryptoCompare, “Cocos-BCX', fully named 'Cocos BlockChain Expedition', aims to create an integrated multi-platform runtime environment for games, providing developers with the convenience and completeness in game development, while bringing users a whole new gaming experience, unprecedented gaming status, and with all the assets obtained in the games being wholly owned by the users. At 3:00 AM on January 19th, 2021(UTC) the total amount of COCOS was reduced from 100,000,000,000 (one hundred billion) to 100,000,000 (one hundred million). The total amount of COCOS held by users was also reduced accordingly, but the total value corresponding to the total amount of holdings remains unchanged. The contract address has changed from 0x0c6f5f7d555e7518f6841a79436bd2b1eef03381 to 0xc4c7ea4fab34bd9fb9a5e1b1a98df76e26e6407c. See the official announcement. “

