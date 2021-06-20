Colonial Trust Advisors Cuts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Colonial Trust Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,507 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 5.2% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $39,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,221,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,630,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,172 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,823,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 839.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,093 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares during the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.70.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $259.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.57. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $193.55 and a 1 year high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

