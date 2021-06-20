Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.86. Commercial Metals reported earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full-year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Commercial Metals.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.18.

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $731,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 639,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,705,666.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 38,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $1,199,430.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,677 shares of company stock worth $2,991,680. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Commercial Metals by 1,065.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,265,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,390,000 after buying an additional 4,813,741 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $34,904,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,086,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $465,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,365 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,616,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,280,000 after purchasing an additional 910,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the first quarter worth about $27,407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.02. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $18.67 and a 52-week high of $34.02. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

