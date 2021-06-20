Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 11,124 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 47.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,124 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.11% of Northwest Natural worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NWN opened at $52.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.30. Northwest Natural Holding has a one year low of $41.71 and a one year high of $57.54.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $315.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.48%.

In other Northwest Natural news, SVP Mardilyn Saathoff sold 1,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $81,648.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,266.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

NWN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.60.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

