Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 1,994 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total transaction of $463,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,261,267. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,315,080 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

HQY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. HealthEquity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $77.37 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.82 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,289.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.36.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $184.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.07 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

