Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 7,465 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCK. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Discovery by 2.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,788,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,463,000 after buying an additional 34,993 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Discovery by 128.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after buying an additional 230,750 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Discovery by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 270,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after buying an additional 7,882 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Discovery by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 110,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Discovery by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,071,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,253,000 after buying an additional 430,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $27.33 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.21 and a 12-month high of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.80.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DISCK. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

