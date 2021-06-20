Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 98.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 36,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 17,874 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 89,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,045,000 after buying an additional 62,500 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,575,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,342,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 136.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 6,440 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $229,199.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,357 shares in the company, valued at $7,255,754.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $488,714.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,340.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,158 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,747 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALB opened at $157.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 47.16, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.54. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $72.39 and a 1-year high of $188.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.03 million. Equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 37.86%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.36.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.