Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys Shares of 36,628 WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,628 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.08% of WSFS Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WSFS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 26.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 11,603 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,525,000 after acquiring an additional 26,815 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $47.21 on Friday. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $55.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.51. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 23.80%. The company had revenue of $162.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.39 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.23%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 13,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $728,897.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $546,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $1,519,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,730,575.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,110 shares of company stock valued at $7,231,234 over the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WSFS shares. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Monday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

WSFS Financial Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS).

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.