Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Cuts Stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,042 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.07% of American Equity Investment Life worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at $4,778,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at $7,795,000. Snow Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 32.3% during the first quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 238,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after buying an additional 58,168 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,735,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,655,000 after buying an additional 934,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter valued at $309,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.89.

In related news, Director Gerard D. Neugent sold 6,281 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $184,410.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert L. Howe sold 6,143 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $184,351.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,804 shares of company stock worth $1,370,097 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEL opened at $30.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $34.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.24.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $497.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.14 million. On average, analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Equity Investment Life Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

