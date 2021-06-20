Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Decreases Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,122 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,809 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ STX opened at $85.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.14. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $43.53 and a one year high of $106.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.10.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 88.26% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 58.64%.

In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $7,191,467.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $9,213,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,322 shares of company stock worth $19,926,666 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STX has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.17.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

