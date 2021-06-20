Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Decreases Stock Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at $26,048,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 100.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 125.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,000 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $72,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $206,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,770.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $366,533. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $59.48 on Friday. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $36.93 and a 12 month high of $83.29. The company has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.99.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. Southern Copper had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Equities research analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 137.93%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCCO. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Southern Copper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.93.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

