Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Decreases Stock Position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its stake in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,854 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.10% of Cavco Industries worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Cavco Industries by 277.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Cavco Industries by 1,025.0% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Cavco Industries by 19.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

CVCO stock opened at $217.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.63. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.88 and a twelve month high of $242.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.13.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The construction company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.79. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $306.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

