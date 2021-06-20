Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 56.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32,434 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BRKS. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation in the first quarter worth $32,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the first quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BRKS shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.11.

Shares of BRKS stock opened at $91.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.51. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.66 and a 1 year high of $108.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.34 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Brooks Automation Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

