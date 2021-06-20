Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases New Stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 213,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPDIU. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $34,326,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $5,166,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $3,015,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,512,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,139,000.

Get Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS XPDIU opened at $10.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.12. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $12.47.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPDIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.