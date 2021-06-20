Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Reduces Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,695 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 84.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $109,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,939.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $2,450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 201,850 shares of company stock worth $9,992,889. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Knight-Swift Transportation to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Knight Equity raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.82.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $44.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.07 and a 12-month high of $50.96.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 14.65%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

