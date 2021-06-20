Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 11,732 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,732 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JBLU. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 498.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $17.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.55. JetBlue Airways Co. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $733.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.05 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 63.83% and a negative return on equity of 49.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 10,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $200,274.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,338. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Chatkewitz sold 5,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $107,422.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,983 shares in the company, valued at $248,886.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,001 shares of company stock worth $525,473. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

JBLU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. JetBlue Airways currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.93.

JetBlue Airways Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

