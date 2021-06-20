Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 1,569 Shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its stake in shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in CoreLogic were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in CoreLogic in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in CoreLogic in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in CoreLogic in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in CoreLogic by 3,754.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in CoreLogic by 386.4% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CoreLogic alerts:

Shares of CoreLogic stock opened at $80.00 on Friday. CoreLogic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.80 and a twelve month high of $90.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.15.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $422.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.52 million. CoreLogic had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 38.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

CoreLogic Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for CoreLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.