Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 2,308 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,531 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 2,308 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,028 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter worth about $114,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $55.76 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $76.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.35.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.98 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 63.93% and a net margin of 24.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

LPX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TD Securities raised their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Louisiana-Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.13.

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $548,080.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,320.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

